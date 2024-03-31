Wagner Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBIL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,696,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after buying an additional 1,222,834 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,419,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,179,000 after buying an additional 671,409 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,463,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth $48,134,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3959 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.