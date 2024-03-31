Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 70,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DUK opened at $96.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.96.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

