Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 213.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $228.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

