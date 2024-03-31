Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,771 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.9% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

T stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

