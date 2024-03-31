Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $303,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1,273.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,346,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 27,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 6,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $210.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

