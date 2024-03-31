Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,650 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.34.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

