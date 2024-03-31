Wagner Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,639 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II comprises 1.0% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.5% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 43,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter.

FCT stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

