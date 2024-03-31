Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 701 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.2% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $190.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

