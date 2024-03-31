Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.350 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,449 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

