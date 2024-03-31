Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Down 0.9%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.16 and last traded at $60.17. 17,535,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 17,550,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Walmart Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Walmart's revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,990,016 shares of company stock worth $1,693,978,567 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

