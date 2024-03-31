Washington Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,350 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,507,000 after acquiring an additional 146,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,195,000 after acquiring an additional 106,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI opened at $228.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.66 and its 200 day moving average is $223.80. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $324.50.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

