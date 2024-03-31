Washington Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 122.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 0.9% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $113.42 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $113.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average is $97.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric
In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
