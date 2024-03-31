Washington Capital Management Inc. Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Washington Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $148.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average of $151.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.30 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.