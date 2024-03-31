Washington Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 126.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Campbell Soup comprises about 0.9% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,913,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $4,259,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after buying an additional 557,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

CPB stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

