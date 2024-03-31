Washington Capital Management Inc. Sells 455 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Washington Capital Management Inc. cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.1% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $247.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $264.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.35 and its 200 day moving average is $214.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.