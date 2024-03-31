Washington Capital Management Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Washington Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.24 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

