Washington Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

AMP opened at $438.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.85 and a 12 month high of $440.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

