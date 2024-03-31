WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 113,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0 %

GOOGL stock opened at $150.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.78 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,312 shares of company stock valued at $37,268,315 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

