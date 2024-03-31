Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.91.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHR

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.