William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Forge Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Forge Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Forge Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday.

Forge Global Stock Down 7.2 %

Forge Global stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $346.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.60. Forge Global has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth $783,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth $2,426,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $54,580.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,925,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,818 shares of company stock valued at $269,377. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

