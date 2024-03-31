William Joseph Brennan Sells 15,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $323,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,052,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,872,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 13th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $308,250.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $335,850.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $306,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $289,650.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -92.13 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,051 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $29,508,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 712.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

