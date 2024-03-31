Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,484,000 after buying an additional 98,719 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,477,000 after buying an additional 445,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,746,000 after buying an additional 42,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,242,000 after buying an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,434,000 after buying an additional 25,794 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $275.00 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

