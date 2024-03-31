Xtrackers Risk Managed USD High Yield Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HYRM) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Xtrackers Risk Managed USD High Yield Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HYRM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1216 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Xtrackers Risk Managed USD High Yield Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Get Xtrackers Risk Managed USD High Yield Strategy ETF alerts:

Xtrackers Risk Managed USD High Yield Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HYRM stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. Xtrackers Risk Managed USD High Yield Strategy ETF has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $23.30.

About Xtrackers Risk Managed USD High Yield Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Xtrackers Risk Managed USD High Yield Strategy ETF (HYRM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index which allocates 100% of its assets to either USD high yield corporate bonds or a cash position, based on quantitative market risk signals. HYRM was launched on Feb 10, 2022 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Risk Managed USD High Yield Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Risk Managed USD High Yield Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.