Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stake Boosted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $2,752,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Xylem by 351.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after buying an additional 78,934 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Xylem by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Xylem by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $129.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.80. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

