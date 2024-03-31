Zacks Research Weighs in on Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a report issued on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,041,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,468 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

