Zacks Research Weighs in on THOR Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for THOR Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on THO. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $117.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average of $106.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 889.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 127.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

