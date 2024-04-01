10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Short Interest Update

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 29th total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $37.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,087,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $86,424.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at $37,087,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $773,766. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. FMR LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,400 shares during the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,894,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 198.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,603,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,521,000 after buying an additional 1,066,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after buying an additional 1,047,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.