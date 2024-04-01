13,716 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Forum Private Client Group LLC

Forum Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,551,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.4% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $525.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $400.45 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $507.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.94.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.