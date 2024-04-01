1,922 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $536.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $514.91 and its 200-day moving average is $476.74. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $352.34 and a twelve month high of $540.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

