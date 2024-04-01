2,792 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.