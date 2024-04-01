351 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Argus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $762.40 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.68 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $770.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $682.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.