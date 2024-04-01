3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Raised by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get 3M alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 1.4 %

3M stock opened at $106.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.76. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.14.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.