3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get 3M alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $106.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.