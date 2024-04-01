720 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $525.73 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $400.45 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $507.19 and a 200-day moving average of $470.94.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

