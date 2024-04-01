75,379 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,013,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.3% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after buying an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after purchasing an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $159.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

