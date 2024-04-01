7,721 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 603,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 834,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $32.50 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

