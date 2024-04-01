Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,548 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $103.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $114.97.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADUS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

