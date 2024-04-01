Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Bellecapital International Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,240 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 4.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17,006.8% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 25.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after purchasing an additional 889,607 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $504.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $567.63 and a 200 day moving average of $570.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

