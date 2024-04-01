AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 315,597 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 132.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 553,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,597 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

