AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 162 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after acquiring an additional 121,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $660,729.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,048.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,536 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $660,729.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,048.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 901,258 shares of company stock valued at $256,569,563. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $301.18 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

