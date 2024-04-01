AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 2,853 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,136,000 after purchasing an additional 944,765 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,241,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,531,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

