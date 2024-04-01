AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 5,368 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 409.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

OEF opened at $247.41 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $248.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

