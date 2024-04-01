AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 89,039 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 101.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,039 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 100,233 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,038,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 775,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

