AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $102.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

