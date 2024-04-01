AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $130.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.97. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $131.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
