AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 158.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $182.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $127.47 and a 52 week high of $184.88.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
