AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $89.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average is $85.98. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $90.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

