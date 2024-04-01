AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 6.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 40.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $282.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.58 and a 200 day moving average of $252.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $284.75. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

