AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 416.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,070,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,150 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

