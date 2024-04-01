AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.43 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $110.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.